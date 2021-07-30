According to a new report by Automotive News, based on information obtained directly from court documents, Tesla has agreed to a settlement in the current battery throttling case. The company will pay some $1.5 million to owners who had the battery voltage reduced in the vehicles.

You may remember, several owners complained that Tesla temporarily limited their EV batteries via a software update. They collectively filed a suit back in August 2019 stating that Tesla had intentionally reduced the maximum voltage at which their cars could be charged. Some 1,743 Model S sedans were impacted for a short time. Tesla will pay each owner $625 since that is significantly more than the value of the reduced voltage.

The documents filed this week in US District Court in San Francisco state the dollar amount is "many times the prorated value of the temporarily reduced maximum voltage." However, as expected, Tesla has not responded to a request for comment related to the matter.

The lawyers representing the Model S owners agreed that the voltage limitation was just temporary. In fact, a 10-percent reduction lasted just three months, until Tesla pushed an update through that restored three percent of the voltage. A second, smaller, seven-percent reduction ran about seven months, after which Tesla corrected the issue via another update in March 2020.

Tesla provided documents showing that 1,552 vehicles have been restored to full maximum voltage. Another 57 cars had their battery packs replaced. The remaining cars will have their voltage restored in the future.

The hearing for the potential settlement has been officially scheduled for December 9, 2021.

Do you think this is a fair settlement? Start a conversation in our comment section below.