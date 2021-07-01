Xpeng reports 6,565 electric car deliveries in June, which is 617% more than a year ago (from a low base of 916) and the best monthly result ever.

The Chinese manufacturer significantly expanded sales of both of its models the G3 and P7, partially thanks to the introduction of the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options.

The P7 specifically, has reached a new monthly record of 4,730, which is pretty good, especially in the highly competitive Chinese market.

"P7 deliveries continued record-breaking growth in June, reflecting the P7’s rising popularity among China’s tech-savvy consumers. Since mid-2020, 34,588 P7s have been delivered. The P7’s Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) highway solutions are attracting wide customer appeal, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to technology innovation."

Xpeng offers two models, the P7 and G3:

Xpeng sales in China – June 2021

So far this year, sales reached 30,738 (up 459% year-over-year):

Xpeng P7: 19,496

19,496 Xpeng G3: 11,242

11,242 Total: 30,738 (up 459% year-over-year)

Xpeng G3i

The near-term plan include the launch of the G3i model, which is the new mid-phase facelift version of G3 crossover/SUV. It will enter the market in July and customer deliveries will start in September.

Xpeng P5

The all-new P5 model will enter the market in Q3 (customer deliveries to start in the Q4 2021). It gives a chance for Xpeng to exceed 10,000 units a month within several months.