Let's take a look at the construction progress at the Ultium Cells' lithium-ion battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio. It's a joint project between General Motors and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution.

As of June, the main building appears to be almost completed (a big change compared to early March), although there is still a lot to do in the surroundings (see the full view at the very end - 5:29). The drone video on the Ray Noneya channel focuses mostly on the back side and some details.

The production of Ultium batteries should start in 2022 with a goal of 30 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion).

Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Lordstown, Ohio - Rendering

General Motors and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution recently announced that the Ultium Cells joint venture will build also a second battery plant - in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Judging from the same investment amount of $2.3 billion, we guess that the manufacturing output also will be at 30 GWh or more annually. This plant will come online in late 2023.

In Tennessee, GM will produce the Cadillac Lyriq. Cells from this site probably will be used also in Honda and Acura EVs, as well as a few other models.

One thing is sure - GM is preparing for mass electrification of its lineup using the new Ultium batteries and LG Energy Solution is its strategic partner.

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: