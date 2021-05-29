Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced today that the customer deliveries of the refreshed Tesla Model S Plaid - scheduled on June 3, 2021 - were pushed back to June 10.

The additional week is required for the company to make some final, undisclosed tweaks.

At the same time, Elon Musk said that the new Model S feels like a spaceship:

"Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance."

The part about "the limbic resonance" suggests that the 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration in 1.99 seconds (measured with rollout) is very strong.

Possibly it will be too quick for many drivers and passengers (even the Ludicrous level was too much for many), but that's something we will probably see tested in reviews.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S

77 Photos

Model S specs and prices:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837+ km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190

* estimated/unofficial values

Estimated delivery for new orders in the U.S.:

As we know from one of the previous posts, the orders for the Plaid+ version are no longer being accepted in the U.S. (and probably other markets), but the car is still expected to arrive in mid-2022, after the delay from Late 2021.

An interesting thing is that the estimated delivery of the Plaid version for new orders is now June, while previously it was pushed back a few times, to June-July and even August-September.

Long Range: September-October (up from August-September)

(up from August-September) Plaid: June (down from August-September)

(down from August-September) Plaid+: Mid 2022 (no change)



Initially, it was: early 2021 - 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021), then moved to 10-14 weeks (Plaid+ in Mid-2022) in April, then to August-September.