Tesla has recently updated its dates of the estimated delivery time of newly ordered Long Range and Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X cars in the U.S.

As we know, the first ordered, refreshed Model S to be delivered soon, but those who will order now, will have to wait at least until June-July in the case of the Plaid version. The less expensive Long Range version is even further away (August-September), while Plaid+ requires more than a year to materialize!

The refreshed Model X (both versions) is coming after the refreshed Model S: in October-November and the Plaid+ version of the X was not even announced.

Estimated delivery for new orders in the U.S.:

Model S:

Long Range: August-September

Plaid: June-July

Plaid+: Mid 2022

Up from 10-14 weeks (Plaid+ in Mid-2022) in April and from 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021) initially.

Model X:

Long Range: October-November

Plaid: October-November

Up from May-June 2021.

2021 Tesla Model S 2021 Tesla Model X

Tesla would like to start production and sales of the refreshed Model S/X as soon as possible as it's already delayed from the Q1.

The car is expected to be less costly to produce, which means higher profitability (because the prices are higher than before).

It will be very interesting to see the Model S/X on the market in the U.S. and globally again, as there are more and more competitors out there.

Model 3/Y

In comparison, Model 3 and Model Y delivery is expected in 6-9 weeks depending on version.

Model 3:

Standard Range Plus: 7-9 weeks

Long Range: 7-9 weeks

Performance: 6-9 weeks

Model Y: