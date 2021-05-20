The waiting for the refreshed Tesla Model S is coming to an end as Tesla's Elon Musk announced the official start of deliveries in June (a few months later than initially anticipated).

The company intends to hand over the first Tesla Model S Plaid at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California on June 3, 2021.

Elon Musk underlines that it will be the quickest production car ever sold, with a0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time in under 2 seconds (although, the number includes rollout, which is a controversial measure). Regardless of the marketing gimmick, the Plaid version is expected to be the quickest accelerating car ever.

The less expensive Model S Long Range (AWD) is expected to follow shortly after the Plaid, while the top-of-the-line Plaid+ will be launched in 2022.

Model S specs and prices:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837+ km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190

* estimated/unofficial values

Estimated delivery for new orders in the U.S.:

Model S:

Long Range: September-October (up from August-September)

(up from August-September) Plaid: August-September (up from June-July)

(up from June-July) Plaid+: Mid 2022 (no change)



Initially, it was: 4-11 weeks (Plaid+ in Late 2021), then moved to 10-14 weeks (Plaid+ in Mid-2022) in April and August-September.

Model X:

Long Range: January-February (up from October-November)

(up from October-November) Plaid: January-February (up from October-November)



Initially, it was: May-June 2021.