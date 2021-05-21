Today, by the way of checking the prices of Tesla cars, we came across a strange thing. It seems that the Tesla Model S Plaid+ appears to be no longer selectable in Tesla's online design studio.

Once you hover the mouse over the top-of-the-line Plaid+ version (shown on a gray field), the cursor turns into a 'no entry' sign and it can't be selected.

Does it mean that Tesla is no longer taking orders/reservations for the Plaid+ version, which was already delayed until mid-2022, after a price bump in March?

We know that the tri-motor Plaid version will be launched (after a delay) soon with the first customer deliveries on June 3. The dual-motor Long Range version will follow after that.

The main difference for the Plaid+ version is probably the battery, which is expected to provide a range of more than 520 miles (837 km), compared to 390 miles (628 km) in Plaid and 412 miles (663 km) in Long Range versions.

It's difficult to say anything, but maybe the availability of the more energy-dense batteries for the Plaid+ are not yet ready for prime time? There might be other difficulties as well.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837 km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values