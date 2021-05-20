The second-generation Tesla Roadster, originally unveiled in 2017 and expected to enter the market in 2022, is currently displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (from May 19 to June 2, 2021). See tickets here.

It's not the first Tesla on the display at the Petersen Automotive Museum. In 2020, visitors could see the Tesla Cybertruck and a ton of other EVs (including the first-generation Tesla Roadster, Tesla Model S prototype, GM EV1, Volkswagen ID.3 concept/MEB platform, Volkswagen ID. BUZZ concept and Bollinger B1 2-door prototype).

As we can see in the videos, the design remains basically unchanged. The tri-motor Tesla Roadster is promised to accelerate 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) 1.9 seconds (although 2.1 seconds in more likely without a rollout) and deliver 620 miles (998 km) of range.

The interesting thing is that the description in front of the car reveals that the SpaceX package of cold air thrusters is expected to go 0-60 mph in 1.1 seconds!

That's quite a difference, but it will rather not be repeatable without a recharge (fill up the compressed air tanks). Another thing is whether a driver and its passengers can withstand such acceleration and maintain control of the vehicle?

Anyway, when it comes to acceleration, Tesla always pursues the lowest number possible.

A couple more videos:

Tesla Roadster base specs: