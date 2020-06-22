If you want to see the Tesla Cybertruck from every angle, here's an overload of videos just for you.

The presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (June 20-27, 2020) generates - as expected - a lot of interest and already tons of new videos were uploaded.

If the popularity of the static display is so high, just imagine how high it might be once the electric pickup truck starts driving around... especially when all the bloggers rush to test it in the field.

Here we gathered a few new videos and included one in which other EVs at the museum were also shown.

Here is a video, which presents also other EVs, including:

  • 1st-generation Tesla Roadster
  • Tesla Model S prototype
  • GM EV1
  • Volkswagen ID.3 concept/MEB platform
  • Volkswagen ID. BUZZ concept
  • Bollinger B1 2-door prototype

