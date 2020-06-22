The presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (June 20-27, 2020) generates - as expected - a lot of interest and already tons of new videos were uploaded.

If the popularity of the static display is so high, just imagine how high it might be once the electric pickup truck starts driving around... especially when all the bloggers rush to test it in the field.

Here we gathered a few new videos and included one in which other EVs at the museum were also shown.

Here is a video, which presents also other EVs, including:

1st-generation Tesla Roadster

Tesla Model S prototype

GM EV1

Volkswagen ID.3 concept/MEB platform

Volkswagen ID. BUZZ concept

Bollinger B1 2-door prototype

