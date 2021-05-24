Pitting some of the world’s most powerful electric sedans against one another in a drag race should result in a very exciting spectacle, right? Well, maybe, but not when they prove to be as evenly matched as the Audi E-Tron GT RS, the Porsche Taycan Turbo and the Tesla Model S Performance were in this video by Carwow.

Even though on paper two of the three vehicles (the Audi and the Porsche, which are basically the same car underneath) have very similar performance figures, the Tesla didn’t beat them as badly as you might expect. In fact, in the first two of the total three races they staged, the Model S was just about on par with the other two vehicles, even though they all weighed about the same and the Model S had the most power.

The E-Tron GT RS has 646 horsepower and 830 Nm (612 pound-feet), the Taycan Turbo has slightly more of both, with 687 horsepower and 850 Nm (626 pound-feet) respectively, but on paper, the Tesla should easily beat both. The Model S had 778 horsepower, 1,140 Nm (840 pound-feet) and it was the lightest of the three vehicles (even if by a few pounds).

So what happened? Why didn’t the Tesla speed off ahead of the other two vehicles, and instead we got what has to be one of the closest EV drag races we’ve ever seen. Out of all three runs, the Tesla only wins the third and final one, thanks to the best launch of the day, although it still didn’t win by a significant margin. The Model S didn’t fare much better in the rolling races either.