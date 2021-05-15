A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was recently spotted again at Tesla Giga Austin in Texas. Not only that, it was driving across the construction zone.

The video above (from May 14), provided by Jeff Roberts, is not the only one. In the Terafactory Texas video below (from around 7:03), we can see a Cybertruck inside the building under construction.

We don't know whether it's the same vehicle that was shown by Tesla's Elon Musk a month ago or the one that appeared in New York recently. Tesla might have multiple pre-production units and use some of them to attract more attention.

It's been close to 300 days since the Tesla Giga Austin project started in mid-July 2020. As we can see, it's a massive site.

We guess that it will take years to complete the plant. Initially, it will produce the Tesla Model Y, starting by the end of this year (the Cybertruck to follow).

There is so much space that Tesla will be able to add many production lines and new models over time. Since the site is close to Elon Musk's SpaceX business, it might become the primary Tesla location.

According to Joe Tegtmeyer's sources, Tesla has completed the first Giga Press test casting (Model Y rear casting). It's great to hear that the press soon will be ready.

Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:

