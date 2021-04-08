Rivian R1T truck deliveries begin in about two months and the electric automaker has released important information recently including how their service network will work, warranty details, and what its charging network will look like.

Still, some question if the company will be successful after it launches the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and if it is, for how long. Developing a car company is hard and many EV startups have failed, are still struggling, or have yet to produce anything. Will Rivian have long-term success like Tesla? The presenters in the podcast above think so and give nine reasons why. If you can't watch the 17-minute video, we provided a brief outline below.

Investors And Capital

Rivian has secured billions in investments from Ford, Amazon, T. Rowe Price, Blackrock, Cox, and a Saudi Arabian investor. Rivian could also be valued at $50 billion when it goes public later this year.

Amazon

Amazon's order of 100,000 delivery vans is huge. The deal is likely valued in the billions and will take about 10 years to fulfill.

The Factory

The big Rivian factory in Normal, Illinois is very active, and the parking lot is filled with employee vehicles.

Pre-Production Prototypes

There have been countless pre-production prototypes running around different parts of the US and the world. Also, the prototypes date back to several years ago when Rivian was using Ford F-150 bodies on its electric platform.

Warranty

Rivian's robust warranty is one of the best in the industry. Check out all the details here.

Engineering Technology

The podcast points out Rivian's four-motor layout and its impressive air suspension system.

Leadership

The presenters point out that Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe has lead the company well since the start and has hired leaders from legacy automotive companies that know how to mass produce vehicles.

Customer Experience

As they mention in the video, Rivian guides and the company's planned charging network should provide for a good customer experience. To learn more about Rivian guides, click here.

Culture

They specifically discuss internal company culture and how it's a reflection of the leadership. They talk about how Rivian doesn't use famous people to promote its products but instead engineers and people who work on the product. They also note how they've noticed that Rivian employees really seem to love what they do and enjoy the outdoors, something the company advocates.

At the end of the video, they bring up some good points about how large companies like Amazon and Ford have lots of trust in the company and how Rivian still has to introduce more products down the line.