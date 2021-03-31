Rivian’s R1T electric truck will be in the hands of customers this summer. Thousands have put deposits down for the sold-out Launch Edition model but still don’t know a lot about the truck, including the all-important factory warranty. Fortunately for reservation holders and potential buyers, Rivian posted new vehicle warranty information on its website today:

Comprehensive: The cost of all parts and labor necessary for any defective materials are covered for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The cost of all parts and labor necessary for any defective materials are covered for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Battery Pack: Coverage includes all components inside the high-voltage battery and 70% or more of the battery capacity for 8 years or 175,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Coverage includes all components inside the high-voltage battery and 70% or more of the battery capacity for 8 years or 175,000 miles, whichever comes first. Drivetrain: Coverage includes the drivetrain and components for 8 years or 175,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Coverage includes the drivetrain and components for 8 years or 175,000 miles, whichever comes first. Corrosion (Perforation): Body panels that are perforated by corrosion will be covered for 8 years with unlimited miles.

That’s a very generous warranty that beats most ICE vehicle warranties. Also, the warranty could be transferred to a new owner. The company’s website says to contact customer service to determine if the warranty is transferable before the sale of the vehicle.

In comparison to Tesla’s warranty, Rivian’s is longer (from Tesla's support website):

Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty: The Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) Limited Warranty: The Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Battery and Drive Unit Warranty: The Battery and Drive Unit in your vehicle are covered for a period of: Model S and Model X: 8 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period. Model 3 Standard Range: 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period. Model 3 and Model Y Long Range and Performance: 8 years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period.

The Battery and Drive Unit in your vehicle are covered for a period of:

Below is a snapshot from the above video that gives a quick comparison between Tesla and Rivian warranties. Rivian’s comprehensive warranty is longer and the battery and drivetrain warranties offer the same amount of years but Tesla's offers less milage.

EV warranties tend to be longer because they have a lot fewer moving parts making them more reliable than ICE vehicles in the long run. Below is a list of other EV warranties from the 2019 model year provided by MYEV.com (our sister website):