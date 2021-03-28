Rivian just announced plans for its future charging network, which will eventually feature 3,500 public DC fast chargers at 600 locations in North America. Rivian says they will be installed by the end of 2023, together with more than 10,000 Rivian Waypoints, which are Level 2 "destination chargers" that will be open to the public for all EVs. All Rivian's units will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Automakers didn't have to build out a network of gas stations, and most aren't moving quickly to build out charging networks either. Hopefully, once more people are driving electric cars, more automakers and related companies will work to expand charging networks. However, a large part of Tesla's huge success is thanks to its proprietary Supercharger network, and Rivian is following suit.

YouTuber Cleanerwatt is sort of the "king of comparisons" when it comes to EVs, and more specifically, Tesla. In this recent video, he compares the Tesla Supercharger network with Rivian's upcoming charging network. He also talks about the Rivian network in detail, and he explains why he believes this a such a smart move for Rivian.

When Rivian first talked about the potential for a proprietary charging network, it emphasized that these units would be located at or near national parks, which goes along with the company's "Adventure Vehicle" theme. However, now, Rivian has made it clear that, much like the Tesla Supercharger network, its stations will be conveniently located off highways and along major travel routes.

Tesla has over 20,000 Superchargers at 2,000 stations across the globe, and it's constantly expanding its network. If Rivian can roll out its network as planned, it will actually expand quicker than Tesla has in the past. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.