Xpeng has once again significantly increased its electric car sales, achieving one of the best monthly and the all-time best quarterly result.

The company has delivered in March some 5,102 EVs (up 384% year-over-year), reaching 50,000 units cumulatively by the way.

"The Company attributed the record quarterly deliveries to its growing brand recognition and product appeal, expanded product portfolio and its relentless efforts in broadening sales, marketing and supercharging service networks across China."

Xpeng offers two models, the P7 and G3:

Xpeng P7: 2,855 (new)

2,855 (new) Xpeng G3: 2,247 (up 113% year-over-year)

2,247 (up 113% year-over-year) Total: 5,102 (up 384% year-over-year)

Xpeng sales in China – March 2021

During the first three months of 2021, sales reached 13,340 (up 487% year-over-year). The rate of growth is amazing, but we must remember that the base in 2020 was low.

Xpeng offers two models, the P7 and G3:

Xpeng P7: 7,974 (23,036 since June 2020)

7,974 (23,036 since June 2020) Xpeng G3: 5,366

5,366 Total: 13,340 (up 487% year-over-year)

What's coming next

This quarter, Xpeng will unveil its third production electric car (see a teaser here), which will be launched on the market in Q4 2021.

According to Moneyball, the presentation will take place at the Shanghai Auto Show and the model itself will be called "P5", which means that it will sit below P7.

Besides that, Xpeng is launching a new, more affordable LFP battery option, available for both G3 and P7 models in China.

Deliveries of G3 with LFP battery will start in April, while P7 with LFP battery starts in May. At least that is the official plan.

Those new battery options and new models should allow maintaining the momentum through the end of this year.

Xpeng is also quickly expanding on the charging infrastructure front. The company reports 935 stations in 139 Chinese cities.