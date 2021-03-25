Too bad for Hot Wheels and all the folks across the globe who made Tesla Cybertruck replicas. It's time to remove those door handles, unless, of course, Elon Musk is talking in code about something else. He could have easily said, "There will be no door handles." However, he left out the word "door."

Perhaps Musk just assumed people would understand what handles he was referring to. Let's face it, a car doesn't really have many other handles. Still, Musk is known for his cryptic tweets and replies.

As the story goes, Zack (@JubanMohamed), tweeted out a question to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. We can only imagine that this happens tens, if not hundreds, of times per day. Musk has a reputation for replying and interacting on Twitter, but it seems that who he chooses to interact with is rather random.

Some folks have said in the past that Musk only primarily interacts with a close circle of his fans. Others have noted when he reacts to something posted by a Twitter user with an official blue checkmark. However, it seems, if the timing is right, Musk is willing to interact with anyone. Remember, he replied to my daughter's letter about the commercial contest, which went on to become Project Loveday.

Zack is following 56 accounts on Twitter, and he has just 54 followers. Musk certainly wasn't out looking for large and/or official accounts here. However, somehow, he saw Zack's question and provided an answer.

A Tesla with no door handles perhaps? Have we seen this before? Sure we have. We just needed Tesla Owners Online to remind us.

What do you think Musk is referring to? If it's simply the fact that the Tesla Cybertruck won't have door handles, what are your thoughts on that? Scroll down and leave us a comment.