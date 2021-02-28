According to Renault's preliminary sales stats, in January the company sold 5,775 all-electric cars, which is a lot less than a year ago - down 47% year-over-year.

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.

All-electric cars accounted for 4.5% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (8.7% in Europe) and 4.9% of commercial vehicles (6% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – January 2021

Models

The Renault ZOE sales significantly decreased year-over-year (by 62%), not even close to over 16,000 sold in December. Time will tell whether it's just a temporary slowdown or not.

Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).