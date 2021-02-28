The year 2021 does not start as well as 2020.
According to Renault's preliminary sales stats, in January the company sold 5,775 all-electric cars, which is a lot less than a year ago - down 47% year-over-year.
The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.
All-electric cars accounted for 4.5% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (8.7% in Europe) and 4.9% of commercial vehicles (6% in Europe).
Renault electric car sales – January 2021
Models
The Renault ZOE sales significantly decreased year-over-year (by 62%), not even close to over 16,000 sold in December. Time will tell whether it's just a temporary slowdown or not.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 3,783 (down 62%)
- Renault Twingo Z.E. – 771 (new)
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 (down 100%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,200 (up 58%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 21 (up 31%)
Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
