Lion Electric announced the largest single order for all-electric LionC school buses, placed by Autobus Groupe Séguin from Laval, Quebec, Canada.

In total, 60 LionC t llbe delivered over five years (through 2026), including the first 10 this year.

"This milestone order is the single largest to date in the electric school bus industry in North America. The first 10 buses will be delivered throughout the 2021 calendar year, and will be used from the start of the 2021-2022 school year, through the seven service centers operated by Autobus Séguin. Subject to continued satisfaction of certain conditions, the remaining 50 buses will be delivered through 2026."

In the long term, Autobus Groupe Séguin would like to electrify its entire fleet of 310 vehicles by 2030.

If you wonder what LionC electric buses look like, here is a fresh presentation from California, where the Twin Rivers Unified School District has recently received an additional 10 LionC (for a total of 40 electric school buses).