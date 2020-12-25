Van Hool, a Belgian coach manufacturer, announced the shipment of the first all-electric CX45E to the U.S. market. Ten more units will be delivered in the first half of 2021 to two North American customers, through an exclusive distributor ABC Bus Companies Inc.

Over the years, Van Hool delivered more than 11,000 coaches in North America, and since there is a physical possibility to offer long-range EVs, now it's time to electrify the offer.

The Van Hool CX45E is equipped with a 676 kWh battery, supplied by Proterra, and is expected to have a range of up to 500 km (311 miles).

Van Hool CX45E electric coach specs:

range of up to 500 km (311 miles)

676 kWh battery (Proterra E2)

top speed of 114 km/h (70.9 mph)

Siemens ELFA II Motor - 360 kW (peak)

DC fast charging (5-95% SOC) in 5 h at 125 kW charger (CCS1)

45-feet long (13.7 m)

curb weight of 20,100 kg

Let's take a look at a few short videos from tests:

Filip Van Hool, CEO of Van Hool, said that the current demand for electric coaches is higher in North America, but the interest increases also in Europe: