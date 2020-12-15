The British division of Renault announced that its flagship electric model - ZOE - will get a new Venture Edition version in mid-January 2021. It's not yet clear whether a similar offer will spread through all of Europe.

The ZOE Venture Edition will sit between the entry-level Play and mid-level Iconic trims and will start from £28,495 (€31,485/$38,260) OTR after Plug-in Car Grant (£3,000). For comparison the Play starts at £26,995, Iconic also at £28,495 and the top of the line GT Line from £30,495.

The Venture Edition is equipped with the R110 electric motor and has WLTP range of 245 miles (394 km) using a 52 kWh battery. There is also a 50 kW DC fast charging option (on top of the standard 22 kW three-phase AC).

The main change from the Play trim is additional "desirable equipment" for "enhanced comfort and convenience". It includes:

7-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with standard navigation, rear parking sensors and climate control, front and rear electric windows

a host of additional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

"added elements to the exterior design with door mirrors finished in matching body colour – of which there are eight to choose from."

As in the case of other ZOE, a 7 kW AC wallbox comes with the car for free. Will it help to further increase ZOE sales in the UK? Only the time will tell.