It has more standard equipment than the entry-level Play trim.

The British division of Renault announced that its flagship electric model - ZOE - will get a new Venture Edition version in mid-January 2021. It's not yet clear whether a similar offer will spread through all of Europe.

The ZOE Venture Edition will sit between the entry-level Play and mid-level Iconic trims and will start from £28,495 (€31,485/$38,260) OTR after Plug-in Car Grant (£3,000). For comparison the Play starts at £26,995, Iconic also at £28,495 and the top of the line GT Line from £30,495.

The Venture Edition is equipped with the R110 electric motor and has WLTP range of 245 miles (394 km) using a 52 kWh battery. There is also a 50 kW DC fast charging option (on top of the standard 22 kW three-phase AC).

The main change from the Play trim is additional "desirable equipment" for "enhanced comfort and convenience". It includes:

  • 7-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with standard navigation, rear parking sensors and climate control, front and rear electric windows
  • a host of additional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS)
  • "added elements to the exterior design with door mirrors finished in matching body colour – of which there are eight to choose from."

As in the case of other ZOE, a 7 kW AC wallbox comes with the car for free. Will it help to further increase ZOE sales in the UK? Only the time will tell.

More about Renault ZOE

renault electric models leading ev market europe Renault's Electric Models Are Leading The EV Market in Europe
uk renault zoe van Renault Introduces ZOE Van Version In UK