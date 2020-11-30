The latest videos from Tesla Giga Shanghai in China reveals that the high number of MIC Model 3 on the parking lot has decreased substantially.

The construction work is progressing in a few areas, where the company intends to add some more facilities.

Tesla Giga Shanghai (source: WU WA) Tesla Giga Shanghai (source: WU WA)

Our major focus is on the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y. One of the camouflaged prototypes was seen testing on the all-new track.

Tesla Giga Shanghai - MIC Model Y (source: Jason Yang)

It seems that there might be more of them, as shown on another image of the Model Y assembly facility (see video below at 3:45). Some of those cars look bigger than the other, so it might be Model Y and Model 3:

Tesla Giga Shanghai (source: Jason Yang)

Tesla was recently approved to sell the MIC Model Y in China, which means that soon we will know whether the Chinese version of the car is different compared to the U.S.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: