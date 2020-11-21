Tesla gives the final touch to its Tesla Giga Shanghai factory, which turned out to be the key element in the company's results in 2020, after the COVID-19 related lockdowns hit the world in Spring.

The plant is almost completed, so we are waiting mostly on the news about the first Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y.

One of the final, auxiliary objects at the site is a new test track (still under construction), most likely for the Model Y. It's equipped with a special ramp, as we can see in images from Jason Yang and WU WA:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA) Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: Jason Yang)

The MIC Tesla Model 3 production continues at high speed - there are a lot of cars ready for delivery, multiple carriers and in general, the site is quite busy.

Between the Model Y facility, and the main parking for containers and Model 3, Tesla is preparing the area probably for some additional facility:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA) Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: