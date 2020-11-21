Let's take a quick look at the Giga Shanghai as of November 19, 2020.

Tesla gives the final touch to its Tesla Giga Shanghai factory, which turned out to be the key element in the company's results in 2020, after the COVID-19 related lockdowns hit the world in Spring.

The plant is almost completed, so we are waiting mostly on the news about the first Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y.

One of the final, auxiliary objects at the site is a new test track (still under construction), most likely for the Model Y. It's equipped with a special ramp, as we can see in images from Jason Yang and WU WA:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: Jason Yang)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: Jason Yang)

The MIC Tesla Model 3 production continues at high speed - there are a lot of cars ready for delivery, multiple carriers and in general, the site is quite busy.

Between the Model Y facility, and the main parking for containers and Model 3, Tesla is preparing the area probably for some additional facility:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: WU WA)

More from China

byd produced 20000 han blade batteries BYD Already Produced 20,000 Han With Blade Batteries
1600 bmw ix3 europe 2020 12000 2021 1,600 BMW iX3 Coming To Europe In 2020: Only 12,000 In 2021?

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: