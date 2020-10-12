Despite the overall passenger car sales in France decreasing a few percent in September, the plug-in electric car segment grew significantly to one of its highest results ever.

The total number of registrations more than doubled to 18,588 (up 207% year-over-year). Passenger cars noted a market share of about 10.6%.

The key finding is that the BEV-dominated French market is shifting more towards plug-in hybrids. PHEV sales increased almost 6-fold year-over-year and soon may match the volume of BEVs.

September 2020:

Passenger BEVs: 10,011 (up 138%)

(up 138%) Passenger PHEVs: 7,867 (up 486%)

(up 486%) Light commercial BEVs: 706 (up 37%)

(up 37%) Total plug-ins: 18,588 (up 219%)

Plug-in car sales in France – September 2020

Sales year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 70,538 (up 132%)

(up 132%) Passenger PHEVs: 40,467 (up 244%)

(up 244%) Light commercial BEVs: 5,557 (down 8%)

(down 8%) Total plug-ins: 116,562 (up 142%)

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The model rank is getting more interesting this Fall, although the dominance of Renault ZOE (2,878 in September and some 26,000 YTD) remains not threatened.

The next two best were Peugeot e-208 (1,230) and Tesla Model 3 (1,083), but in fourth we saw the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 with 616 registrations.

Usually strong Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) and Hyundai Kona Electric noted 583 and 559 registrations respectively.

The Renault Captur PHEV also stands out in September with 899 registrations.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: