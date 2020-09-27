With the weekend here (we can take a short break from serious EVs), let's see one of the latest and also one of the better Tesla Cybertruck cardboard projects, presented by Liberman.

It not only looks pretty cool but also proves to be quite capable in off-roading.

Tesla Cybertruck Diy Cardboard Car (source: Liberman) Tesla Cybertruck Diy Cardboard Car (source: Liberman)

The surprising thing is that this DIY project has an adaptive suspension to load/unload the cargo (like a quad).

Because the video shows also how the project was done step by step, who knows, maybe a couple of months later, a new artist will reveal an even better cardboard Cybertruck? The previous one - by DIY Ocean - was shown in late 2019.

The number of Cybertruck related toy projects, animations, small-scale projects and replicas (even built on the Ford F-150 Raptor) tells us one thing - the interest in this vehicle is huge. Judging solely by this response, we can risk saying that it will sell like crazy.