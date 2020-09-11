The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) boasted this week that it has the largest fleet of electric buses in North America, after the most recent arrival of a third new electric bus model.

Thanks to the $140 million support from the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto, under the federal Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF), TTC has now 60 electric buses, produced by three manufacturers: BYD, New Flyer and Proterra.

35 of them were already put into operation, while another 25 are undergoing final tests. The use of different models should allow the transit agency to verify which are the best for the job, before higher volume purchases.

New Flyer buses are located at the TTC’s Arrow Road Garage, Proterra EVs at the Mount Dennis Garage, while BYD is at the Eglinton Bus Division.

"The differences between all three eBus models, including the effect of how they charge on overall performance, will be put to the test as the TTC progresses with its head-to-head comparison to inform future procurements of battery-electric buses. Approximately 35 eBuses are already in service across the city. The first BYD-manufactured eBus is being put into service on the 116 Morningside route today. The remaining 25 eBuses, currently undergoing final testing and commissioning activities, are expected to be in service by the end of September."

Canada's government set a target of 5,000 electric buses by 2025 and by 2040, all new buses should be electric.