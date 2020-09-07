Here is one of the best replicas of the Tesla Cybertruck, made by a Bosnian company - Stark Solutions - using as a base the Ford F-150 Raptor. We first heard about this project in August.

It's obviously not an EV, but proves that the upcoming Tesla is quite popular globally. Over eight months, the team tried to make the replica as similar to the original as possible (on the exterior and interior), but not to be an ideal copy.

The biggest problem turned out to be sleek doors, but there is also a serious issue with making the replica road legal. Stark Solutions has a problem with registration of the vehicle, because of the sharp edges of the vehicles (banned in Bosnia).

It suggests that as far as Europe is concerned, Tesla also will not be able to introduce such types of vehicles. Just imagine how bad it would fare in pedestrian collision tests with all those hard and sharp surfaces.

Anyway, the replica catches the attention of basically everyone on the street. It's exceptional.