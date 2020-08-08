As new buildings are almost complete, the most interesting things are now happening inside.
According to the latest videos from Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China the second manufacturing building (for the Model Y) and several smaller facilities are mostly complete.
Sure, some work still has to be done, but in general, the focus is on the installation of the equipment inside as the production of the Model Y should start within several months.
The Model 3 is, on the other hand, produced at full scale, in a volume of five-digits per month, which is currently the highest in China. The videos show a newly upgraded parking lot for new cars.
Jason Yang, who recorded the video above on August 6, 2020 wrote: "Tesla The exterior wall of the new Giga3 project is basically completed. Obviously, the internal structure is not as simple as imagined. There are a lot of building materials and equipment stacked on the construction site, and the complexity is beyond imagination."
The second video below (recorded on July 28) is from 乌瓦: "As the completion of the MODEL Y factory is getting closer, Tesla's factory in Shanghai is also recruiting a large number of industrial workers and plans to recruit more than 900 people in different positions.".
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively