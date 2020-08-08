According to the latest videos from Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China the second manufacturing building (for the Model Y) and several smaller facilities are mostly complete.

Sure, some work still has to be done, but in general, the focus is on the installation of the equipment inside as the production of the Model Y should start within several months.

The Model 3 is, on the other hand, produced at full scale, in a volume of five-digits per month, which is currently the highest in China. The videos show a newly upgraded parking lot for new cars.

Jason Yang, who recorded the video above on August 6, 2020 wrote: "Tesla The exterior wall of the new Giga3 project is basically completed. Obviously, the internal structure is not as simple as imagined. There are a lot of building materials and equipment stacked on the construction site, and the complexity is beyond imagination."

The second video below (recorded on July 28) is from 乌瓦: "As the completion of the MODEL Y factory is getting closer, Tesla's factory in Shanghai is also recruiting a large number of industrial workers and plans to recruit more than 900 people in different positions.".

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: