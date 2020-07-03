Renault ZOE may soon see five-digit numbers of new registrations per month.
While the European automotive market is barely on track for gradual recovery after the coronavirus lockdown, the all-electric Renault ZOE is selling like never before.
Renault just boasted that June 2020 was a record-breaking month for the ZOE in terms of new orders - more than 11,000 orders were placed.
In France, ZOE orders tripled in June (year-over-year) to a new record as well, which we estimate might be more than 5,000.
We assume that the high demand is caused by revamped EV incentives in many European countries, especially France and Germany.
If the demand continues, the Renault ZOE may be a decent contender with the Tesla Model 3 in Europe this year, especially since it was slightly ahead after May.
The refreshed ZOE with its 52 kWh battery and a range of up to 390 km (242 miles) WLTP is one of the top models to consider when looking for a practical, subcompact car for city driving.
Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):
- up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range
- 52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air-cooled)
- Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg
- to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 9.5 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque
- R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque
- DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW
- AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)