Tesla has just released its Q2 2020 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 90,650 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla seems to have far exceeded all expectations, as most of us were afraid about the result after several weeks of lockdown. Thankfully, Tesla was able to keep sales high having a lot of cars in transit from Q1 2020.

For Q2 2020, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 80,050. Meanwhile, combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 10,600.

The production itself was actually hit significantly and amounted to 82,272, which is the worst result since Q1 2019, but taking into account what happened - it's a magnificent achievement. The company already returned to pre-lockdown production level.

"While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels."

On the production front, Tesla says Model 3/Y production hit 75,946 for Q2, while Model S and X were at 6,326 combined.

Congrats to Tesla on achieving such outstanding results. Hopefully, the rush will translate to another positive financial result, hinted at by Elon Musk earlier this month.

Tesla adds: