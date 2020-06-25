The official unveiling of the all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup is scheduled for June 25, 2020 at 12 PM ET and will be livestreamed on the Lordstown Motors’s YouTube channel.

The company announced that LMC CEO Steve Burns will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, government officials, partners and Lordstown Motors Corp. staff for the debut.

Lordstown Motors intends to start production of electric pickups within several months at the former GM Lordstown Complex in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio and promises first customer deliveries in January 2021.

Lordstown Endurance launch info (as of June 24, 2020):

unveiling on June 25, 2020

by December 2020, the company hopes to build first 30 pre-production units

deliveries from January 2021 (initial plan was December 2020)

2021 sales target: 20,000 electric pickups

production to take place at the former GM Lordstown Complex in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio. The plant was acquired for about $20 million from GM, which ceased production on March 6, 2019. GM agreed to loan $40 million to Lordstown Motors with an option for $10 million more.

electric motors, Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor to be produced on site (by Lordstown's employees with support from Elaphe)

design partner: Hydra Design Labs

2020 Lordstown Endurance info (as of June 24, 2020):

range of about 250 miles (402 km); at least 200 miles (320 km) of EPA range

probably more than 70 kWh battery (roughly 6,000 cylindrical cells per pack)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds (without payload)

(without payload) top speed of 80 mph (128 km/h)

all-wheel drive with 4 in-wheel hub motors (Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor)

with 4 in-wheel hub motors (Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor) system output of 600 hp (roughly 440 kW)

AC charging in 10 hours (7 kW, up to 95% SOC)

DC charging in 0.5-1.5 hour

Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 3.6 kW (120V, 30 A)

seating for 5

towing capacity of 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg)

Gradeability at GVW of 30%

starting from $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500)

