The New Mercedes-AMG CLA EV’s Huge Power Comes From Three Tiny Motors

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4Matic+ is here, and it brings supercar technology into the compact segment.

It’s powered by three axial flux motors, which make a combined 670 hp.

Axial flux motors are lighter and more compact than regular electric motors.

This is the all-new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4Matic+. It’s quite a mouthful, but leaving this rather small inconvenience aside, this is a very serious electric car. The toned-down CLA EV already impressed with its ultra-fast charging speed and long range, and now the AMG version turns the tech knob up to 11.

First things first. The CLA AMG is powered by three axial flux electric motors—the same kind that you’d find in the Mercedes-AMG GT and some of the world’s top plug-in hybrid supercars. Compared to the electric motors that everybody knows, axial flux motors are a lot lighter and more compact, allowing engineers to pack more power in a smaller footprint.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The result is an impressive 670 horsepower, which enables the compact sedan to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 3 seconds (2.7 seconds with a one-foot rollout). There’s one motor on the front axle, while the rear gets two.

The front motor, which makes 301 hp on its own, is part of a so-called High-Performance Electric Drive Unit (HP.EDU) that also features a spur gearbox with integrated parking lock, a liquid-cooled silicon carbide (SiC) inverter, and a pump control unit. It can be disconnected when it’s not needed, which can boost efficiency on long, relaxed drives.

The three independent motors are powered by a 94-kilowatt-hour (usable) battery that enables a WLTP-rated range of 416 miles (670 kilometers) for the sedan and 397 miles (640 km) for the Shooting Brake model. Mercedes-AMG said that the battery cells feature anodes in which silicon oxide is mixed with graphite, which increases the gravimetric energy density by up to 20% compared to conventional graphite anodes.

Charging the CLA AMG is just as quick as the regular CLA, with the 800-volt battery taking in up to 330 kW from a potent enough DC fast charger. According to the German automaker, the go-fast EV needs 22 minutes to go from 10-to-80% state of charge.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4Matic+ (2026) 31 Source: Mercedes-Benz

That being said, the AMG has something the regular CLA doesn’t: digital gear shifts, which are supposed to mimic the way a combustion car changes gears. Dubbed AMGFORCE S+, the driving mode mixes traction shift interruptions, active seat shakers, a customized driver display, and a combustion engine sound to recreate what an EV was never meant to do.

What do you think?

The German automaker said the Mercedes-AMG 45 S served as the reference vehicle, with 13 microphones used to record over 1,600 detailed measurements, both inside and outside.

The new electric AMG sedan gets bigger brakes, active aerodynamics, a souped-up body kit, and a sportier interior. 19-inch wheels come standard, but optional 20-inchers are also available.

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