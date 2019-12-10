Reuters revealed today very interesting news that General Motors agreed to loan $40 million to Lordstown Motors, the start-up that acquired the shuttered GM's Lordstown Complex in Ohio.

Even more interesting is that the plant and equipment were purchased for $20 million, which would mean that Lordstown Motors basically got the plant and has $20 million to start development of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck and look for an investor (as GM itself does not participate in the project).

The deal reportedly can be expanded to $50 million.

We guess that investors with some three-digit million dollar amount will be required to launch the product.

"We structured the sales agreement to help support Lordstown Motors' launch plans for the Endurance pickup," GM spokesman Jim Cain said, who added it "allows them to take possession of the plant and to cover some operating expenses while they undertake their capital raise."

To make things happen, Lordstown Motors hired Rich Schmidt, a former director of manufacturing at Tesla, which is now Chief Production Officer.

The company's website lists the main features of the upcoming vehicle:

Meets or exceeds performance of the most popular full-size pickups in the market, plus: All-electric range up to 250+ miles per charge

Tighter turning radius

Greater traction

Fewest moving parts

Extended brake life due to re-gen braking

No oil changes

No emissions

Extra-large frunk storage

Telematics

High output accessory/tool power

Lowest total cost of ownership

Fleet proven technology

True Four-Wheel Drive in our standard model (starting at $52,500)

Attractive leasing options available

Pre-order now and get the auto-braking (crash avoidance) option at no extra charge

Source: Reuters