Lordstown Motors announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Elaphe Propulsion Technologies for in-wheel hub motors.

The company plans to produce the in-wheel hub motors for the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck at its huge Lordstown plant in Ohio (by Lordstown's employees with support from Elaphe). The first units, seen in alpha prototypes/skateboard, were also supplied by Elaphe.

Elaphe will develop a specific L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor model for the Endurance, which needs four of them for all-wheel-drive with a system output of 600 hp (roughly 440 kW) total.

Lordstown Endurance Alpha test prototype - in-wheel motor

The production of in-wheel motors at Lordstown will begin within the next six months, which would be just a few months ahead of the production start of the vehicles, scheduled for January 2021 (previously December 2020).

"Initial set-up of the 20,000 square foot production line, which Elaphe will help manage and support, has already begun, and while the project will take 9 months to get to full production capacity, Lordstown will begin using the new lines within the next 6 months for beta testing and pre-production vehicles. Every Lordstown Endurance that rolls off the line will use Elaphe Model L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motors built in the Ohio plant." "In addition to providing the technology for the in-wheel hub motors, Elaphe will also provide engineering support, technical assistance and consulting services throughout the project. Financial terms are not being disclosed."

Steve Burns, Lordstown Motors CEO said:

“Our relationship with Elaphe goes back over a decade, and their commitment to Lordstown Motors Corp. and passion for the Lordstown Endurance is stronger than ever. The caliber of work they’ve produced is some of the best and most innovative in the industry; we’re proud of the work we’ve done together up to this point and enthusiastic about what’s to come.”

Gorazd Lampič, Elaphe CEO said:

“While most vehicle manufacturers are focusing merely on catching up and competing with legacy electric powertrain technologies pioneered decades ago by pure-EV OEMs, Lordstown is making a giant leap forward by building its vehicles around the needs of their users and not around the traditional powertrain-integration-imposed tradeoffs. We strongly believe that the packaging, modularity, redundancy and advanced functions of vehicle control that Elaphe hub motors enable are key to delivering torque in the way a true 4WD should be done. We are proud to be part of what Lordstown is trying to achieve – the evolution of the vehicle into a reliable work tool, a functional workspace and a worker’s best friend in the field.”

