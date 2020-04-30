Lordstown Motors released a new video, in which its CEO Steve Burns takes us on a guided tour of the plant in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio.

The former GM Lordstown Complex in Ohio was acquired for about $20 million as GM ceased production on March 6, 2019.

The plant consists of three main facilities: Vehicle Assembly, Metal Center, and Paint Shop. At its best times, the plant was producing some 400,000 cars annually. Now, after 53 years, it might get a second life, making Lordstown Endurance electric pickups.

“If we were to build this from scratch, it just wouldn’t be possible. They aren’t going to make buildings like this again. We’re taking it, we’re reconfiguring it for our purposes, and we’ve been really pleased with the equipment here and the resources we’ve been able to find. To produce a vehicle is not trivial…it takes a lot of automation and a lot of people, and this plant has been perfect for us.” - Steve Burns

The Endurance will be unveiled in early summer with production delayed from December 2020 to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

We guess that for Lordstown, using even 5% of the production capacity - 20,000 electric pickups - would be a magnificent starting point.

Let's take a look also at a few other videos released most recently:

Lordstown Motors: A Brand In Motion What happens when you combine the future of electric vehicle technology with a legendary culture of durability & strength? You get Lordstown Motors. Our brand forges grit with intelligence, brain with braun, our productive past with our new future and the soul of Northern Ohio with only the best all-electric vehicle technology. We do all of this to empower the modern worker because we believe the future of work is electric and here in our corner of America we know a thing or two about work.

Test Track Video 6 : The Bend “It was time to open things up a little. With 600 horses chomping at the bit, the Endurance proved that it likes to run. I sincerely had FUN testing the chassis. People are going to love to drive this truck.” -Steve

Test Track Video 7 : The Weave “At highway speeds in a traditional pickup truck, swerving to avoid a hazard could cause loss of control. The Endurance responded well to these forced maneuvers. This action is where the low center of gravity and perimeter mass really make a difference. It felt stable and ready for the next challenge.” -Steve

2020 Lordstown Endurance info: