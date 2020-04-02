In-wheel motors will be one of the key features of the upcoming Lordstown Endurance.

Lordstown Motors this month started a new series of videos about the development progress of its upcoming all-electric Endurance pickup truck.

The first short video (recorded in early March at the Lordstown Complex in Ohio), teases the in-wheel electric motor, installed in an Alpha test vehicle with a donor body. We noted an intriguing sound of the motor.

The production vehicle will be equipped with four of these (one per wheel) for an ultimate all-wheel-drive system, rated at 600 hp (roughly 440 kW).

Video Description via Lordstown Motors on YouTube:

Test Track Video 1 : The Elements

Got Mud? The underbody camera shows the Endurance maneuvering through the mud and muck.

“Over the past 10 years we’ve developed a high degree of confidence in our In-Wheel Drive System. The system has been tested through every imaginable environment and has proven to be extremely durable. Such was the case when I drove the Alpha body for the first time.” -Steve

On March 3, 2020 Lordstown Motors President & CEO Steve Burns put our Endurance™ Alpha chassis - with a donor body - through a series of maneuvers on a test track. #RideWithLordstown

Here we captured a few more images of the prototype, from another fresh video, showing various maneuvers on a test track:

Lordstown Motors presentation

As a bonus, we attached a new video from the press event held on March 5, 2020, in which Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns presents the company and its goals (including to become a Tesla of Midwest).

The company has a huge manufacturing plant acquired from GM, and skilled workforce and talents from other manufacturers, including Tesla.

The plan envisions in-house production of battery packs (using about 6,000 cylindrical cells per pack in a Tesla style) and in-house developed in-wheel electric motors. The entire vehicle has to be simple and tough - as the name Endurance indicates - to keep the costs of purchase and maintenance low.

Here is a comparison of conventional chassis (on the right) and an early prototype of Lordstown Endurance chassis (left):

A quick look at the in-wheel hub motors:

Full video:

Market launch in late 2020

The company continues to work to maintain its schedule, but of course, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, teams partially switched to remote work from homes.

We assume that there might be a delay on the horizon, just because of that.

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance

2020 Lordstown Endurance info:

  • at least 200 miles (320 km) of EPA range
  • probably more than 70 kWh battery (roughly 6,000 cylindrical cells per pack)
  • top speed of 80 mph (128 km/h)
  • all-wheel drive with 4 in-wheel hub motors
  • system output of 600 hp (roughly 440 kW)
  • AC charging in 10 hours (7 kW, up to 95% SOC)
  • DC charging in 0.5-1.5 hour
  • Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 3.6 kW (120V, 30 A)
  • seating for 5
  • towing capacity of 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg)
  • Gradeability at GVW of 30%
  • starting from $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500)