Lordstown Motors recently revealed on its website more details about the upcoming Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck.

The company says that the Endurance truck will be built from the ground up as an all-electric vehicle and offer, at a minimum, an EPA range of 200 miles (320 km).

If that is for the base $52,500 version ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500), there might also be more expensive, higher range versions too - but that's pure speculation at this moment.

The other important thing is the all-wheel-drive system, with four in-wheel hub motors. We are not sure why Lordstown is using in-wheel motors (it might be related to having a good relationship with a supplier, already engaged in the project), as other manufacturers did not yet find them attractive enough for commercialization.

The simpler approach would be to go with a dual-motor system (one motor per axle) or even four non-in-wheel motors (one per wheel). Having in-wheel motors require, for example, use of custom brakes.

The total output will be 600 hp (so about 440 kW), which sounds like enough.

Taking into consideration charging time info of10 hours at 7 kW to 95% state-of-charge, we assume that the battery pack capacity should be more than 70 kWh, maybe 70-80 kWh for the base version (200 miles). However, the question is whether anything below 100 kWh will be enough to attract consumers looking to use the truck for cargo transport or towing (up to 6,000 lbs)?

Some other new things listed by the Lordstown are:

Over the Air Updates

off-board power of 3.6 kW (120V, 30 A)

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance

6 Photos

2020 Lordstown Endurance info:

at least 200 miles (320 km) of EPA range

probably more than 70 kWh battery

top speed of 80 mph (128 km/h)

all-wheel drive with 4 in-wheel hub motors

with 4 in-wheel hub motors system output of 600 hp (roughly 440 kW)

AC charging in 10 hours (7 kW, up to 95% SOC)

DC charging in 0.5-1.5 hour

Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 3.6 kW (120V, 30 A)

seating for 5

towing capacity of 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg)

Gradeability at GVW of 30%

starting from $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500)

