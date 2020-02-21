Lordstown Motors, the company that is working on an all-new Endurance electric pickup truck, this week released a first look inside its plant in Lordstown Complex in Ohio, acquired from GM.

We were told that this is the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos, so hopefully, we will be able to get updates about the project. The pickup itself is expected to be shown in June.

The company is currently busy on two fronts - to secure funds from investors (maybe also a federal loan) and developing the truck itself.

According to Steve Burns, Lordstown Motors CEO, the truck is envisioned for the "working man."

Built from the ground-up, with four in-wheel hub motors (for AWD), it will be truly one of the trailblazers.

RIDE WITH LORDSTOWN We’re on a mission to build the first all-electric pickup truck designed for modern work. Our purpose is to power the working spirit. This is Lordstown Motors Corporation. CREATED WITH THE WORKER IN MIND Everything we do at Lordstown Motors keeps the realities of work in mind. It’s not enough for us just to manufacture a car that looks cool—this pickup truck has to meet the demands, specifications, and safety requirements of the world’s fleets. That’s why we’re building a pickup that’s economical and safe, yet still a helluva lot of fun to drive. We call that pickup the Endurance™. REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGY We took advantage of our opportunity to create vehicles that maximize efficiency in ways traditional auto manufacturers are unable to. Our manufacturing process and our trucks are being built electric from the ground up, and we’re beginning to realize the dream of fewer moving parts, zero emissions, and improved safety. The engineering that separates the Endurance™ from other EV manufacturers is our hub motor system. Four individual batteries placed inside wheel wells power the driving experience, and an advanced system of computers and software optimizes every turn, stop, and lane change. The Endurance™ looks like a pickup and performs the same tasks pickup trucks always have: the difference is that the power source and engineering make it handle like a sports car. THE LORDSTOWN PLANT We’re building the Endurance™ at our headquarters: a 6.2 million square foot manufacturing facility, just off the Ohio Turnpike in Lordstown, Ohio. This plant functioned as a GM plant from 1966 until 2019, and the people of this town turned out 16 million vehicles over that timespan. It’s in this same facility that we will build the electric pickup trucks of the future. The people of this town have auto manufacturing practically in their DNA, and they’ve spent 50+ years making American vehicles. These are tough, enduring people making a tough, enduring pickup truck. We’re looking forward to having their help for 50 more years.

2020 Lordstown Endurance info:

at least 200 miles (320 km) of EPA range

probably more than 70 kWh battery

top speed of 80 mph (128 km/h)

all-wheel drive with 4 in-wheel hub motors

with 4 in-wheel hub motors system output of 600 hp (roughly 440 kW)

AC charging in 10 hours (7 kW, up to 95% SOC)

DC charging in 0.5-1.5 hour

Off-board power for tools and accessory (stationary) 3.6 kW (120V, 30 A)

seating for 5

towing capacity of 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg)

Gradeability at GVW of 30%

starting from $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500)

Source: Lordstown Motors Corporation