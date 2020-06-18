Within seven days, Lordstown Motors will unveil its electric pickup, designed in partnership with Hydra Design Labs
Lordstown Endurance, the all-electric pickup truck, will be officially unveiled at the company’s Ohio headquarters on June 25, 2020, which is basically seven days from now.
According to Lordstown Motors, we will see (through alivestream) the exterior for the first time and the pre-production prototype’s technology.
The company revealed also that the design of the interior and exterior of the Endurance was lead by Hydra Design Labs.
"When it came to the design and prototyping of its leading new EV truck – Lordstown Motors sought a U.S. design firm that would strengthen its commitment to American automotive development and manufacturing. The result was a strategic partnership formed with California-based Hydra Design Labs.
Founded in 2010 by veteran automotive designer Jon Hull, Hydra Design Labs is a full-service automotive design firm with a team of experienced designers and specialists. With an average of over 30 years of OEM experience designing, modeling and prototyping vehicles, Hydra's principal designers and specialists knew exactly what to bring to the Endurance project."
By the way, Lordstown Motors recently received another non-binding letter of intent to purchase a significant number of Endurance. The latest one is for up to 1,200 vehicles and it comes from SERVPRO, a fire and water restoration company servicing counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
So far, the total number of vehicles in LOIs stands at about a few thousand and includes:
- 250 Endurance for FirstEnergy,
- 500 Endurance for Clean Fuels Ohio,
- 1,000 Endurance for Innervations
- 900 Endurance for Momentum Groups
- 1,200 Endurance for SERVPRO (new)
Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance
Lordstown Endurance launch info:
- unveiling during the week of June 22, 2020
- by December 2020, the company hopes to build first 30 pre-production units
- deliveries from January 2021 (initial plan was December 2020)
- 2021 sales target: 20,000 electric pickups
- production to take place at former GM Lordstown Complex in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio. The plant was acquired for about $20 million from GM, which ceased production on March 6, 2019. GM agreed to loan $40 million to Lordstown Motors with an option for $10 million more.
- electric motors, Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor to be produced on site (by Lordstown's employees with support from Elaphe)
- design partner: Hydra Design Labs
Lordstown Motors And Hydra Design Labs Partner To Develop Endurance EV Pickup
Growing electric vehicle OEM located in the heart of Ohio's "Voltage Valley" bolsters its commitment to U.S. automotive manufacturing by contracting American design firm to collaborate on development of its new Endurance™ fully-electric pickup truck.
LORDSTOWN, Ohio, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mahoning Valley in Ohio is fast-becoming the epicenter of electric vehicle development in the United States. Leading the charge in this "Voltage Valley" is Lordstown Motors – the nation's newest electric vehicle OEM, which assumed the 6.2 million square foot former General Motors plant in 2019 as its headquarters and production facility.
The enterprising company is fast-tracking plans to produce the Lordstown Endurance fully-electric pickup truck, which is slated for production later this year – becoming the first U.S. automotive OEM in the race to produce the industry's first fully-electric pickup truck, purpose-built for fleet use.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Lordstown Motors project, helping make history with the world's first all-electric pickup truck," said Jon Hull, founder and president of Hydra Design Labs. "Our goal with designing the Endurance was to create a rugged platform that could deliver on the demands of fleet-duty pickup. We were able to leverage the layout of the electric drivetrain to explore unique new design solutions."
"A pickup truck design requires a certain level of familiarity and utility, yet the Endurance is clearly a bold step forward in terms of shape and form," added Hull.
Hydra Design Labs collaborated with Lordstown Motors for the general design of the new Endurance EV pickup, including the interior and exterior of the vehicle – along with CAD design surfacing, scale modeling, and full-size prototyping. The firm's design of the Endurance for Lordstown Motors was unveiled to the public with renderings of the all-wheel drive truck model when images were released in May 2020.
Hydra Design Labs is actively working on a prototype show car for the Endurance, in partnership with Lordstown Motors. This full-scale model will be unveiled to the public towards the end of June. Production for the Endurance is scheduled for late 2020, with vehicle deliveries beginning in the first quarter of 2021.