Lordstown Endurance, the all-electric pickup truck, will be officially unveiled at the company’s Ohio headquarters on June 25, 2020, which is basically seven days from now.

According to Lordstown Motors, we will see (through alivestream) the exterior for the first time and the pre-production prototype’s technology.

The company revealed also that the design of the interior and exterior of the Endurance was lead by Hydra Design Labs.

"When it came to the design and prototyping of its leading new EV truck – Lordstown Motors sought a U.S. design firm that would strengthen its commitment to American automotive development and manufacturing. The result was a strategic partnership formed with California-based Hydra Design Labs. Founded in 2010 by veteran automotive designer Jon Hull, Hydra Design Labs is a full-service automotive design firm with a team of experienced designers and specialists. With an average of over 30 years of OEM experience designing, modeling and prototyping vehicles, Hydra's principal designers and specialists knew exactly what to bring to the Endurance project."

Lordstown Motors Endurance Lordstown Motors Endurance

By the way, Lordstown Motors recently received another non-binding letter of intent to purchase a significant number of Endurance. The latest one is for up to 1,200 vehicles and it comes from SERVPRO, a fire and water restoration company servicing counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

So far, the total number of vehicles in LOIs stands at about a few thousand and includes:

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance

23 Photos

Lordstown Endurance launch info: