30% out of 7,200 vehicles will be electrified by 2025, and 50% by 2030.
Exelon Corporation, the company which through six electric and gas utilities (Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries) serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, announced a major electrification of its vehicle fleet.
The plan is to gradually increase the share of plug-in vehicles to 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030. Taking into consideration that the total number of vehicles is 7,200, it will translate into 2,160 and 3,600 vehicles respectively. We assume that most of orders will be for EV vans/trucks with some dose of passenger cars too. It's great timing considering upcoming new models from GM and Ford.
The transition will be achieved through a combination of:
- all-electric vehicles
- plug-in hybrid vehicles
- vehicles with plug-in idle mitigation units (like a bucket truck equipped with a plug-in battery to power equipment for aerial work, lighting, air conditioning and heating: "These enhancements reduce noise and air pollution, which is significant because manufacturers estimate that utility vehicles idle in park for 65 percent of their total engine hours and an hour of engine idle is equivalent to one gallon of fuel.")
Exelon boast also that it's by far "the largest producer of emissions-free energy, producing about 12 percent of all the clean energy produced in the U.S."
The transition targets:
- by 2025 - 30% (2,160 out of 7,200)
- by replacing select end-of-life combustion vehicles with plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles
- by 2025, all light duty vehicles (LDVs) reaching the end of their life cycle will be replaced with an electric vehicle
- will employ idle mitigation units to partially electrify medium and heavy-duty vehicles where fully electric commercial options are still under development and limited
- by 2030 - 50% (3,600 out of 7,200)
- all light duty vehicles (LDVs) being electrified by 2030
Exelon Taking Major Steps to Electrify 30 Percent of Utility Vehicle Fleet by 2025; 50 Percent by 2030
The 2030 fleet electrification plan will reduce Exelon’s greenhouse gas emissions with potential carbon removal equal to planting and growing one million trees for 10 years, creating cleaner air and healthier communities for all customers
CHICAGO — Exelon Corporation today announced that its six electric and gas utilities will continue advancing transportation electrification to benefit customers and communities by taking major steps to electrify its fleet of vehicles. Exelon’s utilities, which serve approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries, will electrify 30 percent of their vehicle fleet by 2025, increasing to 50 percent by 2030. This transition will be achieved through a combination of fully electric vehicles, vehicles with plug-in idle mitigation units and plug-in hybrids.
1* per the EPA Carbon Equivalency Calculator https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator. Actual emissions benefit will depend on electric vehicles use and performance for replacing fossil fuel equivalents, as well as the electric supply source used for vehicle charging.