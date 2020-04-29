Yesterday, April 28, 2020, was Jay Leno's birthday, which made it a perfect day for CNBC to officially announce the upcoming season of Jay Leno's Garage. The show heads into its sixth season with a visit with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and some highly anticipated time with the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as the Tesla Cyberquad. To top it off, the video shows a glimpse of Leno riding in the Boring Company's tunnel in Hawthorne, CA, during his time at SpaceX.

In addition, as you can see from the above teaser, there's a Porsche Taycan in the garage as well. Leno reviewed that car on his show back in February. You can see that video and other Jay Leno's Garage coverage by clicking on the links below.

The new season premieres on May 20, 2020 at 10 PM Eastern Time on CNBC. However, we have no idea when the Tesla Cybertruck episode will air. We'll be keeping a close watch so that we can share it with you here. In the meantime, we leave you with a few related Instagram posts.

Video Description via CNBC Prime on YouTube: