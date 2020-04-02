This TeslaCam video captures the moment when a Toyota RAV4 runs and red light and smashes into a Tesla Model X. The Tesla then hits a pole. Miraculously, the occupant in the Tesla escaped with just some bruises. The Model X, on the other hand, is a complete loss. It's totaled beyond repair.

This isn't the first time we've seen a Tesla smash violently into a pole, but this is certainly the first time it was all caught on TeslaCam. The footage is frightening, but luckily the safety of the Model X prevented any serious injuries.

As you'll see in the video, the Toyota RAV4 turns in front of the Tesla Model X despite there being a red light for the Toyota. The driver of the Model X attempts to avoid the Toyota but it's too late. The Toyota smashes into the Tesla and then the Model X is forced directly into a pole on the side of the road. It all happens in a flash, so you may have to watch it a few times to see what occurs.

We've put together a gallery of images below that show the damaged Model X as well as the red-light running Toyota that caused the wreck.

Gallery: Tesla Model X Hit By Toyota RAV4

Video description via TechandTeslas on YouTube: