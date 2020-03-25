Can an Audi R8 challenge a Tesla Model S P100D in a drag race? The answer is yes it can, but the result will be something like this with the Audi losing badly, so why even try?

We're not sure what year the Audi R8 is in this race, so we'll just put out some estimated figures for it since the numbers vary a bit depending on the model year:

562 to 611 horsepower

406 to 413 pound-feet of torque

5.2-liter V10 engine

MSRP of approximately $170,000

0 to 60 MPH in 3.2 seconds

Quarter-mile time in the 10.5-second range

If we turn our attention over to the Tesla Model S P100D, we know that testing has shown it can hit 60 MPH from a standstill in well under 3 seconds and that quarter-mile runs have been timed in the mid-10-second range.

On paper then, the matchup should be quite close, but as the video shows, the Model S gest the immediate jump off the line and there's no looking back. In the end, the Tesla again trounces another would-be contender. Unfortunately, you can't make out the 1/4-mile time for the Tesla, but it's so far ahead that the Audi driver sees the time posted before crossing the line in the R8.

Video description via Street Nightmares on YouTube: