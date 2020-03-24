Hide press release Show press release

Adelaide Airport’s green future with SkyBus

10 March 2020

Adelaide Airport has announced plans to introduce a fully electric bus fleet by as early as next year – making it the first airport in Australia to do so.

The news coincides with Adelaide Airport’s appointment of Australia’s leading airport transit business, SkyBus, owned by Kinetic, as the new operator of its airside and landside shuttle buses for the next five years following a competitive tender process.

SkyBus connects more than five million passengers with airports every year across Australia and New Zealand with its iconic red vehicles, and provides substantial car park and airside busing services to Melbourne and Auckland Airports.

In addition to bringing its renowned customer service and operational efficiency to Adelaide Airport, SkyBus will also help the state’s largest airport become the first in Australia to operate an entirely electric bus fleet across both airside and landside precincts. In a strategic move to support South Australia’s transitioning manufacturing industry, the next generation vehicles will be supplied locally by Adelaide’s Precision Buses. Precision is an advanced vehicle manufacturer which brought to market Australia’s first operational electric urban bus.

With the electric buses expected to replace the existing fleet by early 2021, the initiative will further establish Adelaide Airport’s leadership in embedding sustainability throughout its operations.

Adam Begg, Co-CEO of SkyBus’s owner Kinetic, said SkyBus was delighted to partner with Adelaide Airport to offer passengers and staff a next generation transport experience.

“SkyBus has a long and successful track record partnering with major airports across Australasia to deliver market leading transit options and we are excited about Adelaide Airport’s appetite for innovation and what will be an exciting future for the airport,” Mr Begg says.

Brenton Cox, Executive General Manager – Finance and Corporate at Adelaide Airport, said SkyBus demonstrated a clear focus on service efficiency, reliability and airport sustainability.

“Adelaide Airport is the aviation gateway to South Australia, processing more than eight million passengers annually – and we strive for innovative solutions and continuous improvements in all areas including bus transport,” Mr Cox says.

“The ability to engage a leading operator and local industry to provide a sustainable transport solution for both airside and landside buses is an excellent outcome for all of our stakeholders.”

SkyBus will commence servicing the airport from next month.