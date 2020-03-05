This is one of few cases where we focus on two gas-powered vehicles: the Porsche Cayenne and the Garage 54 Cybertruck. We can't wait to see how the real, all-electric Tesla Cybertruck will fare in a competition like this. However, since we'll have to wait a few years, this is a worthy substitute.

So, can a homemade gas-powered Tesla Cybertruck "clone" really give real-world competition a run for its money? There are many Cybertruck clones out there, but some are just models (not powered) and some are simply smaller-scale versions of the real deal.

With that said, let's welcome Russian-based Garage 54, which is a company that has worked to produce one of the most realistic and compelling Tesla Cybertruck clones to date, aside from the fact that it's not powered by batteries. The YouTube channel has proven itself as a force in the maker world with its crazy projects and car conversions.

We have to be honest to say that what attracted us most to share this video is the outstanding voice-over artist. He's definitely a hoot to listen to. It makes it interesting to watch as the competition unfolds.

Check out the video and leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Garage 54 on YouTube: