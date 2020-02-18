The year 2019 closed with about 95.6 GWh of batteries deployed in new passenger xEV (BEV, PHEV, HEV) cars, according to the Adamas Intelligence.

It's some 30% more than in 2018, and hopefully, at least a similar growth rate will be seen this year also.

Interestingly, almost all of xEV batteries were used in plug-in electric cars:

BEVs: 90% (86 GWh)

PHEVs: 6.7% (6.7 GWh)

HEVs: 3% (2.9 GWh)

Geographically, the highest growth was seen in Europe, although China is still a bigger market than the rest of the world combined:

Europe: 23.9 GWh (up 89% year-over-year)

Asia Pacific: 50.9 GWh (up 27% year-over-year)

North America: 20.5 GWh (up 1% year-over-year)

Middle East and Africa: 0.17 GWh (up 57% year-over-year)

As a reminder, we'll just add that the Tesla Gigafactory is currently producing batteries at a rate of around 35 GWh annually (with an option for 54 GWh according to Panasonic).

Source: Adamas Intelligence