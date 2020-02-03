Wright Electric, the company that dreams about electrification of aircrafts, announced the start of the electric propulsion development program for he186-seat electric aircraft - Wright 1.

The plan is to develop a 1.5 MW motor and 3 kV inverter. We guess that the voltage of 3,000 V is being used for a reason, like lowering weight by using thinner cables for "just" 500 A.

The first ground tests will be conducted in 2021 while the first flight tests are scheduled for 2023.

"On 30 January, Wright demonstrated a preview of its electric motor at its press event in New York, NY. Wright also announced that it is moving its headquarters to Albany, NY to take advantage of the engineering talent there."

Making an electric aircraft of such a size is not an easy task, especially because the company first needs to find lightweight batteries for at least 1-1.5 hours of flight (hundreds of miles).

The ultimate goal is to introduce the Wright 1 on the market by 2030.

Wright Electric - Wright 1

