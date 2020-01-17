Who better to talk about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck and potential tooling costs than teardown expert Sandy Munro with the help of the Autoline panel?

Sandy Munro has become arguably a household name in the EV space. This is because he appeared on Autoline some time ago to provide his criticism of the Tesla Model 3. Not long after that appearance on the show, Munro began to completely change his tune about the Model 3, and Tesla in general.

Lately, Munro has been featured in several interviews about the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. Below the video description, we've included our good friend Alex Guberman's (E for Electric) recent interview with Munro. You can also watch Sean Mitchell's interview by clicking on the related news articles above.

As always, we'd love to know your thoughts on the upcoming Cybertruck. In addition, what do you think of Mr. Munro and his observations?

Deconstructing The Tooling Cost on Tesla’s Cybertruck - Autoline After Hours 492 GUEST: Sandy Munro, Munro & Associates PANEL:

Frank Markus, Motor Trend; Gary Vasilash, Automotive Design & Production; John McElroy, Autoline.tv

