This tug-of-war challenge pits the Tesla Model X up against the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The winner then takes on the mighty Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck. Though we can probably predict which vehicle will win the second matchup, it's not easy to pick a winner for the first challenge.

In fact, the first matchup is incredibly close, with both vehicles clawing for traction in the rather slick conditions. The Model X and Cayenne Turbo seem equally matched in terms of tug-of-war abilities, but the Porsche just barely manages to edge out the Tesla.

However, as expected, the Porsche is no match for the Ford F-250 Super Duty. The big truck dominates and quickly pulls the Porsche around like its nothing. Remember, it's all about weight and traction in these contests and the F-250 is heavy, much heavier than either of the other two vehicles represented here.

There's been no shortage of new tug-of-war videos ever since the Tesla Cybertruck beat the Ford F-150 pickup truck in a tug-of-war challenge that was first shown at the Cybertruck's debut. It seems that face-off brought new life to this pulling competition. Check out some of the most popular ones below:

We should note that tug-of-war challenges don't prove much and that towing ability is not connected to these tug-offs. It's just a fun, very non-scientific way to see if one vehicle can move another.

