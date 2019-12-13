A new filing shows that the Tesla Cybertruck won't directly compete against the Ford F-150, but rather against the likes of the Ford F-250, Ram 2500, Chevy Silverado 2500 and other heavy hitters in the medium-duty truck segment.

As Cybertruck OwnersClub tells InsideEVs:

In a recent letter sent by Tesla to the CARB, the company says the Cybertruck will be classified as a medium-duty vehicle, putting it in the same class as the F-250, Ram 2500 and Silverado 2500, and not the same class as the F-150 to which the Cybertruck has been most compared.

To slot into the medium-duty truck class, the Cybertruck's expected weight must be between 8,501 and 10,000 pounds.

We've attached the Tesla filing to CARB in its entirety directly below:

With this new competitive set (no longer including the F-150 and Ram 1500), Cybertruck OwnersClub outlines the trucks against which the Cybertruck will compete. Here are those specs:

Cybertruck

Max payload: 3,500 lbs

Max tow rating: 14,000+ lbs



2020 F-250 (gasoline)

Max payload: 4,260 lbs

Max tow rating: 19,500 lbs



2020 F-250 (diesel)

Max payload: 3,940 lbs

Max tow rating: 22,800 lbs



2020 Ram 2500 (gasoline)

Max payload: 4,050 lbs

Max tow rating: 19,780 lbs



2020 Silverado 2500HD (gasoline)

Max payload: 3,979 lbs

Max tow rating: 14,500 lbs



2020 Silverado 2500HD (diesel)

Max payload: 3,715 lbs

Max tow rating: 18,500 lbs

