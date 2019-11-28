It's time to confuse some people on the streets with an out-of-this-world truck.
Tesla Cybertruck is the hottest EV topic these days. Today, we found a short video with a prototype passing by on a street, followed by a Tesla Model X.
It looks pretty cool and definitely fit the "under construction area" background.
Seeing the Tesla Cybertruck "in the wild" proves that Tesla is already well advanced in the development process and the vehicle is not just a simple concept.
In the coming weeks or months, we should see more teasers, spy shots and demonstrations as Tesla for sure will be willing to keep the momentum up and stay hot in the topic of "EV pickup" news.
Here is the clip:
Vehicle Specs:
- Range: 500+ miles
- 0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds
- Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs
- Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs
- Vault length: 6.5 feet
- Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.
- Suspension: 4” in either direction
- Touchscreen size: 17”
- Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.
- Seating capacity: Up to six adults
- Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.