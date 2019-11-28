Tesla Cybertruck is the hottest EV topic these days. Today, we found a short video with a prototype passing by on a street, followed by a Tesla Model X.

It looks pretty cool and definitely fit the "under construction area" background.

Seeing the Tesla Cybertruck "in the wild" proves that Tesla is already well advanced in the development process and the vehicle is not just a simple concept.

In the coming weeks or months, we should see more teasers, spy shots and demonstrations as Tesla for sure will be willing to keep the momentum up and stay hot in the topic of "EV pickup" news.

Here is the clip:

Vehicle Specs: